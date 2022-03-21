Ratnamani Metals spurts after order win

-
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gained 2.57% to Rs 2,251.9 after the company received a new domestic line pipe order for Rs 591 crore from the oil & gas sector.The said order is to be executed somewhere between August 2022 to March 2023. Shares of Ratnamani Metals hit a day's high of Rs 2265 on BSE post order win announcement.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 48% jump in net profit to Rs 89.09 crore on a 109% rise in net sales to Rs 927 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
