Future Retail Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cigniti Technologies Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2022.

Future Retail Ltd tumbled 7.11% to Rs 35.95 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd lost 6.72% to Rs 447. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8870 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd crashed 5.74% to Rs 68.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd pared 5.08% to Rs 172.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30169 shares in the past one month.

Petronet LNG Ltd fell 5.04% to Rs 195.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

