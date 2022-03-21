Volumes spurt at Valiant Organics Ltd counter

Valiant Organics Ltd registered volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67847 shares

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 March 2022.

Valiant Organics Ltd registered volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67847 shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.1,033.80. Volumes stood at 95954 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 15.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.94% to Rs.447.95. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd recorded volume of 16.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.62% to Rs.611.55. Volumes stood at 3.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd recorded volume of 36.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.10% to Rs.327.60. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 73921 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19216 shares. The stock lost 0.67% to Rs.4,330.80. Volumes stood at 23746 shares in the last session.

