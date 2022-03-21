-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Valiant Organics Ltd counter
Valiant Organics standalone net profit declines 20.51% in the September 2021 quarter
Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 10.77% in the September 2021 quarter
Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the December 2021 quarter
Aman Rathod and Mitesh Narigara to promote Valiant sports brand in Gujarat
-
Valiant Organics Ltd registered volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67847 shares
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 March 2022.
Valiant Organics Ltd registered volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67847 shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.1,033.80. Volumes stood at 95954 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 15.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.94% to Rs.447.95. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Uflex Ltd recorded volume of 16.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.62% to Rs.611.55. Volumes stood at 3.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Wockhardt Ltd recorded volume of 36.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.10% to Rs.327.60. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 73921 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19216 shares. The stock lost 0.67% to Rs.4,330.80. Volumes stood at 23746 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU