Larsen & Toubro divests its entire stake in JV L&T Kobelco Machinery

Larsen & Toubro has entered into a definitive agreement with Kobe Steel, a company registered in Japan, on 02 April 2019 for the divestment of its entire stake in L&T Kobelco Machinery, a 51:49 joint venture between L&T and Kobe Steel for a consideration of Rs 43.5 crore.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 12:43 IST

