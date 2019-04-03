Larsen & Toubro divests its entire stake in JV L&T Kobelco Machinery

-
Larsen & Toubro has entered into a definitive agreement with Kobe Steel, a company registered in Japan, on 02 April 2019 for the divestment of its entire stake in L&T Kobelco Machinery, a 51:49 joint venture between L&T and Kobe Steel for a consideration of Rs 43.5 crore.
