JK Tyre & Industries gets revision in credit ratings

From India Ratings and ResearchJK Tyre & Industries has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under -
Long-term loans - IND A / Negative (Revised from IND A+ / Negative)
Fund based and non fund based limits - IND A / Negative / IND A1 (Revised from IND A+/ Negative/ IND A1+)
Term Deposit - IND tA+/ Negative (Revised from IND tAA-/ Negative)
