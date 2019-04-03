JUST IN
Business Standard

JK Tyre & Industries gets revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From India Ratings and Research

JK Tyre & Industries has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under -

Long-term loans - IND A / Negative (Revised from IND A+ / Negative)
Fund based and non fund based limits - IND A / Negative / IND A1 (Revised from IND A+/ Negative/ IND A1+)
Term Deposit - IND tA+/ Negative (Revised from IND tAA-/ Negative)

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 10:23 IST

