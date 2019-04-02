Intellect SEEC and APS join forces to deliver digital transformation in financial services

-
Intellect SEEC, the insurance software division of Intellect Design Arena and Assurance Programme Solutions (APS) announced a new partnership to advance digital transformation and innovation in the financial services industry.
The new partnership enables APS to provide consulting and delivery services for Intellect SEEC's products across the UK and Europe.
