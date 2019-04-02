TCS BaNCS to Power Harbin Bank's Transformation into an lnternational Brand

-
ALSO READ
TCS implements TCS BaNCS for Central Bank of Kuwait
TCS implements TCS BaNCS for Payments for Japan's MUFG Bank
Tata Consultancy Services ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction in Europe
TCS' Quartz Blockchain Solution powers cross-broder data exchange in Africa
TCS BaNCS Cloud available on Amazon Web Services
-
Tata Consultancy Services announced TCS BaNCS for Core Banking has been successfully deployed at Harbin Bank, a full-service commercial bank in China, as part of its business model transformation journey.
Harbin Bank aims to grow from a mid-sized player in a highly contested domestic market to an international brand, known for product innovation and a world-class customer experience, To achieve this vision, the bank selected TCS BaNCS as its digital core to integrate all its products, channels, and operations, and support its digital ambitions.
The core transformation program was successfully completed in August 2018, and the TCS BaNCS solution is currently used for deposits, cards, channels, and payments, across Harbin Bank's 593 branches in China that serve 22 million customers.
The unified digital core banking solution helps the bank consolidate information in real time across service channels and business lines, enabling a true omni-channel experience for its customers.
Leveraging the power of data, Harbin Bank is also able to offer personalized services and launch innovative products. With faster processing times, integrated credit limits, and daily revaluation capabilities, the new solution enables a more data driven decision-making and enhances the bank's risk management capabilities. The API-based architecture will allow it to connect to larger and new ecosystems seamlessly.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU