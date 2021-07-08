Brightcom Group signs LoI to acquire Digital Marketing Services company

Brightcom Group has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a Digital Marketing Services company based out of India with more than 1100 employees and premium clients such as Netflix, Disney, Expedia, Bitly, Hulu and The New York Times.

The details regarding the name of the target company have been kept confidential in light of the confidentiality clause of the LOI. A definitive agreement will follow after the completion of the confirmatory business, legal and financial due diligence.

