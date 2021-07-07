Bajaj Healthcare receives licence for manufacture and sale of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose

Bajaj Healthcare has received a licence from DRDO to Manufacture and Market of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

The drug works by selectively accumulating in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVI D-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

