HDFC sells 2.46% stake held in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company

Housing Development Finance Corporation announced that out of 1,48,26,303 equity shares of Rs. 10 each held by the Corporation in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOECL), the Corporation has sold 32,53,517 shares representing 2.46% of the paid-up share capital of HOECL.

The shares have been sold between 19 September and 07 July 2021 (including these dates).

The sale crossed the 2% threshold on a cumulative basis, on 06 July 2021.

