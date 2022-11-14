Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd up for third consecutive session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 5154, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.39% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% gain in NIFTY and a 17.93% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5154, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 18325.9. The Sensex is at 61617.26, down 0.29%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has added around 11.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29591.95, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5169.8, up 1.59% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is down 28.39% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% gain in NIFTY and a 17.93% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 36.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)