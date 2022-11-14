Laurus Labs Ltd up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 466.05, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% jump in NIFTY and a 7.2% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 466.05, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 18325.9. The Sensex is at 61617.26, down 0.29%. Laurus Labs Ltd has slipped around 9.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13015.65, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 469.45, up 2.53% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is down 5.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% jump in NIFTY and a 7.2% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 30.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)