Lambodhara Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Globalspace Technologies Ltd and Shreeji Translogistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 November 2022.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd surged 11.81% to Rs 106.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2684 shares in the past one month.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd soared 11.47% to Rs 39.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86898 shares in the past one month.

Medplus Health Services Ltd spiked 11.36% to Rs 648.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2635 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd jumped 11.05% to Rs 51.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18841 shares in the past one month.

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd rose 10.22% to Rs 467.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12966 shares in the past one month.

