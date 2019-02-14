Larsen & Toubro Infotech to acquire Nielsen+Partner, Germany

-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech announced that its subsidiary, Larsen & Toubro Infotech GmbH, Germany, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nielsen+Partner Unternehmensberater GmbH headquartered in Hamburg, Germany along with its identified subsidiaries in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Thailand, Singapore and Australia and branch office in Belgium.
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions which are expected to get completed within 6 weeks.
Acquisition of Nielsen+Partner will strengthen Company's Temenos capability making the Company one of the leading end-to-end Temenos players.
Integrating the target company's capabilities with the Company's existing T24 capabilities will strengthen its position amongst Temenos implementation partners globally.
