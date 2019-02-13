Board of IndusInd Bank approves fund raising through EMTN programme and Tier I & II Bonds

-
At meeting held on 13 February 2019The Board of IndusInd Bank at its meeting held on 03 February 2019 as approved the following -
The establishment of Euro Medium Term Notes Programme of USD 1 billion (approx. Rs 7000 crore). The funding would be availed through IFSC Banking Unit, Gift City.
Raising of long term financing through issue of Basel III Compliant Bonds in the nature of Debentures towards non-equity regulatory Additional Tier I Capital and Subordinated Unsecured Basel III Compliant Bonds in the nature of Debentures towards non-regulatory Tier 2 Capital with face value of Rs 10000 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3000 crore, in one or more tranches on private placement basis, subject to approval for regulatory authorities.
