Schaeffler India announces change in directorate

With effect from 13 February 2019Schaeffler India announced that Marcus Eisenhuth [DIN: 07904850] has resigned from Directorship of the Company with effect from 14 February 2019; and
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13 February 2019 has, inter alia, approved appointment of Satish Patel [DIN: 00690869] as an Additional Director and as a Whole-time Director designated as Director-Finance for a period of Five years with effect from 13 February 2019, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
