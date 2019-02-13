JUST IN
Schaeffler India announces change in directorate

With effect from 13 February 2019

Schaeffler India announced that Marcus Eisenhuth [DIN: 07904850] has resigned from Directorship of the Company with effect from 14 February 2019; and

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13 February 2019 has, inter alia, approved appointment of Satish Patel [DIN: 00690869] as an Additional Director and as a Whole-time Director designated as Director-Finance for a period of Five years with effect from 13 February 2019, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 19:32 IST

