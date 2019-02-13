BLS International undertakes project for Ministry of HR and Emiratisation in UAE

BLS International announced that it is working with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) in UAE to provide a portfolio of Mobile Services to citizens under TAW-SEEL.
The Company will currently start the project with Ministry of Labor to provide mobile services for issuance, renewal and amendment of labor permits and employment offer letters. Other services like generation of Emirates ID Card, Amer, Tawjeeh, Tasheel, Tadebeer services under MOHRE will be added subsequently.
Project TAWSEEL is a special initiative by MOHRE to leverage technology and provide the best service experience to its customers wherever they are. BLS International will roll out vehicles equipped with all necessary equipment to scan documents and capture biometrics.
These vehicles will be connected to the Ministry's electronic systems to ensure quick and easy service, especially in areas far from cities. The customers can request the service through a phone application or by contacting the call center and the vehicle will arrive at their preferred location at the requested time.
