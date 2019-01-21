Larsen & Toubro Ltd Slides 2.01%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.13%

JUST IN
Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 2.01% today to trade at Rs 1291.75. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.13% to quote at 17503.98. The index is down 5.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd decreased 1.04% and V-Guard Industries Ltd lost 0.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 13.34 % over last one year compared to the 2.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has lost 9.06% over last one month compared to 5.9% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 98508 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1469.6 on 01 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1183.4 on 23 Oct 2018.

