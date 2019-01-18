Volumes jump at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company allots 50 lakh equity shares
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.48 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Slides 9.61%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.78%
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.58 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sun Pharma arm gets USFDA nod for epilepsy drug
-
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd saw volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 24.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6173 shares
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 January 2019.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd saw volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 24.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6173 shares. The stock increased 0.43% to Rs.1,180.00. Volumes stood at 9212 shares in the last session.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 4.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33275 shares. The stock gained 1.29% to Rs.599.00. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd clocked volume of 585.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63.63 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.28% to Rs.378.45. Volumes stood at 83.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Varroc Engineering Ltd registered volume of 42027 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5020 shares. The stock rose 0.43% to Rs.720.00. Volumes stood at 3696 shares in the last session.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd witnessed volume of 44.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.84 lakh shares. The stock dropped 15.14% to Rs.145.70. Volumes stood at 7.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU