Volumes jump at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 January 2019.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd saw volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 24.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6173 shares. The stock increased 0.43% to Rs.1,180.00. Volumes stood at 9212 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 4.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33275 shares. The stock gained 1.29% to Rs.599.00. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd clocked volume of 585.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63.63 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.28% to Rs.378.45. Volumes stood at 83.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd registered volume of 42027 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5020 shares. The stock rose 0.43% to Rs.720.00. Volumes stood at 3696 shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd witnessed volume of 44.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.84 lakh shares. The stock dropped 15.14% to Rs.145.70. Volumes stood at 7.23 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 14:30 IST

