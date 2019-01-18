Linde India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, and Airtel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2019.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, and Airtel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2019.

crashed 19.99% to Rs 613.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40388 shares in the past one month.

lost 12.56% to Rs 150.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74044 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 9.58% to Rs 386.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

slipped 8.12% to Rs 520. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66511 shares in the past one month.

Airtel Ltd fell 6.35% to Rs 311.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)