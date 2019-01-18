Phillips Carbon Black Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Excel Industries Ltd, Blue Blends (India) Ltd and Shah Alloys Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2019.
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd crashed 10.98% to Rs 184.9 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96353 shares in the past one month.
Nagreeka Exports Ltd tumbled 9.89% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2072 shares in the past one month.
Excel Industries Ltd lost 9.45% to Rs 1154. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1425 shares in the past one month.
Blue Blends (India) Ltd plummeted 9.13% to Rs 3.98. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1778 shares in the past one month.
Shah Alloys Ltd slipped 9.05% to Rs 20.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1353 shares in the past one month.
