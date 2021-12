BLS signs contract with Indian Embassy in Kuwait

For consular, passport and visa services

BLS International Services announced today that it has signed a contract with the Embassy of India in Kuwait for consular, passport & visa services. The company is expected to process approximately 2,00,000 applications every year.

BLS will be starting operations with three centres in Sharq, Fahaheel and Jleb Al Shuwaikh in Kuwait. The company will be providing consular, passport and visa services along with several value-added services like form filling, printing and photography for the convenience of applicants.

