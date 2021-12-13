Subex intimates of outage of its infrastructure and certain data & systems

Subex announced that there was an outage of its infrastructure and external facing websites during the course of last week. The Company thereby took immediate action by suspending access to protect its infrastructure and to identify the root cause.

It has now been established that there was a targeted cyber-attack and around 10% of the infrastructure and certain data & systems have been impacted. The Company is taking a measured approach in bringing its systems back and minimize any potential impact.

