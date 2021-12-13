Venkys (India) to set up new plant for manufacturing veterinary medicine products

Venkys (India) is setting up a new project for manufacture of Veterinary Medicine Products under its Animal Health Product Segment. The Company has acquired land admeasuring 15030 Sqm at MIDC, Village: Kesurdi, Tal: Khandala, District: Satara, Maharashtra for this purpose.
Construction activities will commence in December 2021 and it is expected that the project will be completed by March 2022 and commercial production will commence by June 2022.
This project is to manufacture Veterinary Medicines Powders (600 Tonnes/Annum) and Veterinary Medicines Liquids (300 Kilolitres I Annum) to cater the growing demand from poultry industry.
Total cost of the project is estimated at Rs. 30 crore which will be funded from internal accruals.
The proposed plant will be the second one from the Company and will be in compliance with the latest FDA regulation and expected to cater export needs also. The Company has already one plant located in Pune (Maharashtra) with a capacity of 600 Tonnes/Annum and the said capacity is utilized to the extent of 70-80%.
