Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its water and effluent treatment biz

Larsen & Toubro announced that the international arm of the Water & Effluent Treatment Business has been awarded a project from a prestigious client to construct and commission water supply schemes for various towns in Tanzania.

The aggregate scope of work comprises design & construction of raw water intake systems, storage tanks, water treatment plants of a total capacity of 71 MLD, 5 clear water reservoirs, pumping stations, 263 km of pipeline and associated electromechanical works.

The project is being funded by the EXIM Bank of India.

In addition, the Business has also secured add-on domestic orders from the Uttar Pradesh State Water &.

Sanitation Mission to implement various rural water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide Functional House Tap Connections (FHTC) in the state.

As per the company's project classification, the value of the contracts ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

