Lasa Supergenerics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Urja Global Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd and Indo Amines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2022.

Urja Global Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd and Indo Amines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2022.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 38.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28774 shares in the past one month.

Urja Global Ltd surged 14.18% to Rs 13.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ansal Housing Ltd soared 13.56% to Rs 8.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42059 shares in the past one month.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd advanced 12.76% to Rs 1695. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3902 shares in the past one month.

Indo Amines Ltd jumped 11.81% to Rs 91.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4866 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)