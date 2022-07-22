Volumes spurt at Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd counter

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 8.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93508 shares

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2022.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 8.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93508 shares. The stock rose 13.24% to Rs.161.60. Volumes stood at 72202 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd notched up volume of 11042 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2277 shares. The stock rose 0.44% to Rs.386.00. Volumes stood at 1631 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.39% to Rs.255.60. Volumes stood at 9.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd registered volume of 74502 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18071 shares. The stock rose 5.96% to Rs.572.90. Volumes stood at 35331 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd recorded volume of 38586 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14038 shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.3,631.40. Volumes stood at 14844 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)