Lasa Supergenerics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd, Orient Abrasives Ltd and Salzer Electronics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2022.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd tumbled 13.38% to Rs 53.75 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd crashed 12.71% to Rs 41.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd lost 11.88% to Rs 2320. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3425 shares in the past one month.

Orient Abrasives Ltd plummeted 11.58% to Rs 33.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99777 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd corrected 9.03% to Rs 197. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36142 shares in the past one month.

