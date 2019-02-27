Launch Of India's First indigenous Semiconductor Chip To Have Huge Implications For Data Security And Sovereignty

Secretary, Telecom, said that Data Security is the paramount concern in the World today and cannot remain secure in terms of data, unless it manufactures its own chips. She was speaking after unveiling of India's first Indigenous Chips by Bengaluru based company "SIGNALCHIP" for 4G/ and NR MODEMs in today. Terming the launch of the Chip as tremendously significant, Sundarajan said that is just breaking into the elite club of the world and this will have huge implications for India's data security and data sovereignty, besides the positive economic implications.

She informed that at present only 8 companies and a few countries can design and build chips and launch of Indigenous Chip is in a real sense Make in for the World. She said, the pioneering work will lead to a whole new architecture of tower building mainly in the light of emission complaints and growing environmental concerns.

The combined multi-standard (SoC) can serve as a base station chipset for a wide range of form factors from low-cost indoor small cells to high performance base stations. These are optimally designed to support architectures like Open RAN/CRAN with flexible interface configurations. Through the IPs created for this device, the company now has the potential to design products for multiple related fields and is currently forging ahead with additional chipsets for advanced NR features. With India having more than 1.1 billion in use, one of the highest in the world, has created high performance and cost-efficient systems to enable densification of the network.

