Laurus Labs advances after completion of USFDA inspection

rose 2.01% to Rs 345.50 at 11:37 IST on the BSE after the company said that no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection concluded by the US drug regulator at units.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down by 239.15 points, or 0.61% to 39,212.92.

On the BSE, 2125 shares were traded in counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3676 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs. 350.80 and a low of Rs 339.80 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs. 515 on 15 June 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs. 324 on 18 February 2019.

announced after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019, that the (USFDA) completed inspection of Active Ingredient (API) facilities in units 1 & 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with two observations.

The company stated that the observations are procedural in nature. It was a regular surveillance audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection.

On a consolidated basis, Laurus Labs' net profit fell 4.21% to Rs 43.18 crore on a 13.37% rise in net sales to Rs 635.16 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

