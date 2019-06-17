Beardsell Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 2.94% in the March 2019 quarter
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Optiemus Infracom Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 56.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Poly Medicure acquires balance 18% stake in Plan1 Health s.r.l.
-
R&B Denims Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd and Trejhara Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2019.
R&B Denims Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd and Trejhara Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2019.
Beardsell Ltd surged 19.86% to Rs 16.9 at 11:42 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1621 shares in the past one month.
R&B Denims Ltd soared 14.79% to Rs 41.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1758 shares in the past one month.
Poly Medicure Ltd spiked 12.02% to Rs 191. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 759 shares in the past one month.
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd jumped 11.49% to Rs 21.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1598 shares in the past one month.
Trejhara Solutions Ltd gained 9.96% to Rs 25.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1003 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU