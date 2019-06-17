Relaxo Footwears rises after setting record date for bonus issue

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Relaxo Footwears rose 2.35% to Rs 845.20 at 11:33 IST on BSE after the company set 27 June 2019, as the record date for bonus shares issue.

The announcement was made on 15 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was down 231.47 points or 0.59% at 39,220.60.

On BSE, 759 shares were traded in Relaxo Footwears counter, compared to a 2-week average of 2999 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 918 and an intraday low of Rs 825. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 957 on 3 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 666 on 12 October 2018.

The company will issue one bonus share for each equity share held (1:1).

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears rose 1.78% to Rs 54.41 crore on 15.51% rise in net sales to Rs 635.70 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Relaxo Footwears makes footwear for men, women and children.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 11:33 IST

