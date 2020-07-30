JUST IN
Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 1037.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 76.97% to Rs 974.32 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 1037.62% to Rs 171.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 76.97% to Rs 974.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 550.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales974.32550.57 77 OPM %28.5715.12 -PBDT270.2765.23 314 PBT221.4719.39 1042 NP171.7815.10 1038

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
