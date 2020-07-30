Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 65.60% to Rs 4.83 croreNet Loss of Kandagiri Spinning Mills reported to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.60% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.80% to Rs 26.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.8314.04 -66 26.5769.55 -62 OPM %-145.13-2.42 --35.94-10.93 - PBDT-3.02-1.72 -76 -7.75-12.49 38 PBT-3.43-2.31 -48 -9.87-15.70 37 NP-5.89-2.31 -155 -12.33-18.47 33
