Laurus Labs standalone net profit rises 832.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 832.35% to Rs 158.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 79.29% to Rs 970.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 541.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.970.41541.2627.2615.47256.5066.20208.8421.26158.7817.03

