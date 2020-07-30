Laurus Labs standalone net profit rises 832.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 79.29% to Rs 970.41 croreNet profit of Laurus Labs rose 832.35% to Rs 158.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 79.29% to Rs 970.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 541.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales970.41541.26 79 OPM %27.2615.47 -PBDT256.5066.20 287 PBT208.8421.26 882 NP158.7817.03 832
