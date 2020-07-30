JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Inditalia Refcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 271.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 36.44 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India rose 271.43% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.41% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 139.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.4433.35 9 139.61132.33 6 OPM %6.045.34 -4.904.88 - PBDT1.291.06 22 4.173.95 6 PBT0.740.52 42 2.082.02 3 NP0.520.14 271 1.861.64 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 16:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU