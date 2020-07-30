Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 271.43% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 36.44 croreNet profit of Ganga Papers India rose 271.43% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.41% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 139.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.4433.35 9 139.61132.33 6 OPM %6.045.34 -4.904.88 - PBDT1.291.06 22 4.173.95 6 PBT0.740.52 42 2.082.02 3 NP0.520.14 271 1.861.64 13
