Laxmi Organic slumps after weak Q2 outcome

-
ALSO READ
Laxmi Organic hits record high after robust Q1 outcome
Laxmi Organic hits record high; rises 13% in three days
Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 261.95% in the March 2021 quarter
Laxmi Organic Industries shuts down Mahad unit due to unprecedented rains
Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 379.30% in the June 2021 quarter
-
Laxmi Organic Industries was locked in a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 434.40 after the company posted a 39.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.57 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 24.13 crore in Q2 FY21.Revenue from operations surged 48.4% to Rs 608 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 409.79 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Profit before tax declined 12.3% to Rs 25.21 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Total expenses spiked 54% to Rs 58.95 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 38.14 crore in Q2 FY21. Cost material consumed jumped 84% to Rs 32.87 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU