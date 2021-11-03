eClerx Services spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 10% QoQ to Rs 101 cr

eClerx Services surged 10% to Rs 2360.50 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 10.34% to Rs 100.74 crore on 7.61% increase in net sales to Rs 523.25 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021.

On a consolidated basis, EBITDA rose 6.66% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 166.6 crore in Q2 September 2021. EBITDA margin stood at 31.7% in Q2 September 2021 as against 31.6% in Q1 June 2021.

The company's operating revenue for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 was Rs 523.25 crore compared with Rs 360.79 crore in the corresponding period last year, YoY increase of 45%.

In USD terms, operating revenue increased by 43.1% to $69.3 million as against $48.5 million in the corresponding period last year. Q2 YoY constant currency (CC) growth is 42.2%; QoQ CC growth is 7.6%.

Total revenue including other income for the period was Rs 525 crore, YoY increase by 45.7%.

EBIT for the period is Rs 141.4 crore, a growth of 60.5% YoY. Profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 was Rs 100.74 crore compared with Rs 61 crore in the corresponding period in the previous year, an increase of 65.17% YoY.

Total cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 805.20 crore for Q2 FY22 as against Rs 726.80 crore for Q1 FY22. Net operating cash flow in Q2 FY22 was Rs 140.40 crore compared with Rs 74.40 crore in Q1 FY22. Capex during Q2 FY22 is Rs 9 crore versus Rs 17.10 crore in Q1 FY22.

The total delivery headcount as of 30 September 2021 stands at 13,469, an increase of 60% YoY.

eClerx Services is an industry-focused specialist services firm managing and improving complex data-driven processes.

