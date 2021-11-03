Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 413.49 points or 1.52% at 27632.95 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 3.08%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.59%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.64%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.56%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.95%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.88%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.83%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.73%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.69%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.91%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.89%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.69%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 295.02 or 0.49% at 60324.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.9 points or 0.5% at 17977.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 117.36 points or 0.41% at 28723.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.44 points or 0.5% at 9009.58.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

