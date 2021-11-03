Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 122.04 points or 2.86% at 4386.54 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 6.9%), Sobha Ltd (up 5.78%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.26%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.91%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.21%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.9%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.78%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.13%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.72%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 295.02 or 0.49% at 60324.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.9 points or 0.5% at 17977.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 117.36 points or 0.41% at 28723.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.44 points or 0.5% at 9009.58.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

