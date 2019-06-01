Lemon Tree Hotels standalone net profit rises 296.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.70% to Rs 73.37 crore

Net profit of rose 296.54% to Rs 37.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.70% to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.64% to Rs 63.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 273.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 231.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

