JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Lemon Tree Hotels standalone net profit rises 296.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.70% to Rs 73.37 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 296.54% to Rs 37.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.70% to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.64% to Rs 63.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 273.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 231.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales73.3757.01 29 273.32231.08 18 OPM %38.4829.03 -33.3129.44 - PBDT21.2815.86 34 68.2946.04 48 PBT16.5310.83 53 48.4526.27 84 NP37.879.55 297 63.2422.14 186

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU