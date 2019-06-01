PBM Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.60% to Rs 52.79 croreNet loss of PBM Polytex reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 52.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.99% to Rs 4.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 211.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales52.7949.52 7 211.01196.88 7 OPM %-2.256.81 -3.443.65 - PBDT-0.373.22 PL 10.499.76 7 PBT-1.232.36 PL 7.086.32 12 NP-0.434.46 PL 4.577.14 -36
