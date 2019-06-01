Shiva Texyarn standalone net profit rises 7.38% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 95.04 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn rose 7.38% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 95.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.81% to Rs 6.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 353.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 358.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales95.0485.31 11 353.53358.80 -1 OPM %9.9111.29 -11.8512.49 - PBDT4.035.75 -30 21.3626.72 -20 PBT1.072.24 -52 8.0013.28 -40 NP1.311.22 7 6.7011.32 -41

