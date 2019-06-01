Medi Caps standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 5.29 croreNet profit of Medi Caps declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.36% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 21.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.295.31 0 21.6222.35 -3 OPM %3.592.26 -3.704.83 - PBDT0.200.14 43 1.061.10 -4 PBT0.110.29 -62 0.710.76 -7 NP0.090.21 -57 0.590.56 5
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
