Medi Caps standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 5.29 crore

Net profit of Medi Caps declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.36% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 21.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.295.31 0 21.6222.35 -3 OPM %3.592.26 -3.704.83 - PBDT0.200.14 43 1.061.10 -4 PBT0.110.29 -62 0.710.76 -7 NP0.090.21 -57 0.590.56 5

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 08:12 IST

