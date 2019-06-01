Medi Caps standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 5.29 crore

Net profit of Medi Caps declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.36% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 21.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5.295.3121.6222.353.592.263.704.830.200.141.061.100.110.290.710.760.090.210.590.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)