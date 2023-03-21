Lendingkart Finance standalone net profit rises 49.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.29% to Rs 218.87 crore

Net profit of Lendingkart Finance rose 49.43% to Rs 34.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.29% to Rs 218.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 135.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.218.87135.7050.3257.1847.1631.7545.9130.3034.0422.78

