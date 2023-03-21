Lendingkart Finance standalone net profit rises 49.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 61.29% to Rs 218.87 croreNet profit of Lendingkart Finance rose 49.43% to Rs 34.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.29% to Rs 218.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 135.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales218.87135.70 61 OPM %50.3257.18 -PBDT47.1631.75 49 PBT45.9130.30 52 NP34.0422.78 49
