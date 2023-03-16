JUST IN
Indian Energy Exchange announces closure of buyback
Business Standard

Ashoka Concessions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 103.92% to Rs 32.26 crore

Net Loss of Ashoka Concessions reported to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 710.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 103.92% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.2615.82 104 OPM %-11.16-13.78 -PBDT-3.51-24.07 85 PBT-3.61-24.16 85 NP-3.61-710.16 99

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 07:37 IST

