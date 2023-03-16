Ashoka Concessions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 103.92% to Rs 32.26 crore

Net Loss of Ashoka Concessions reported to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 710.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 103.92% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.2615.82-11.16-13.78-3.51-24.07-3.61-24.16-3.61-710.16

