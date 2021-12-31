LIC acquires 2% stake in JSW Energy

-
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) bought 3,31,01,388 equity shares or 2.01% stake of JSW Energy from 28 August 2021 to 29 December 2021.Post transaction, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) increased its shareholding to 14,82,05,801 equity shares or 9.01% stake from 11,51,04,413 equity shares or 7% stake held in JSW Energy. The deal was executed as market purchase.
As of 30 September 2021, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India held 7.47% stake
Shares of JSW Energy were trading 0.08% higher at Rs 305.05 on BSE.
JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of JSW Energy declined 3.66% to Rs 339.24 crore on 7.68% rise in net sales to Rs 2087.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
