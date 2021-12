Jindal Poly appoints new CFO

Jindal Poly Films on Thursday announced the appointment of Devendra Singh Rawat as new chief financial officer of the company with effect from 30 December 2021.

Devendra Singh Rawat is Chartered Accountant and Cost & Management Accountant. He has 25 years of experience in finance, direct and indirect taxes, budgeting, cost management, private equity, forex, business arrangement, business strategy, IT automations, the company added in press release.

Jindal Poly Films is engaged in diverse business activities including manufacturing of polyester film, polypropylene film, steel pipes and photographic products.

Shares of Jindal Poly ended 0.75% lower at Rs 1,053.8 on Thursday.

