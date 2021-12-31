Jindal Poly appoints new CFO

-
ALSO READ
Polyplex Corporation gains on commencing operations in Indonesia, hits record high
Jindal Poly gains on acquiring Jindal India Solar Energy
India's Plastics Exports Soar Around 55% In June Quarter
Finolex Industries Q1 FY22 PAT jumps 157% to Rs 146 cr
RIL, Titan Company, HPCL to be watched
-
Jindal Poly Films on Thursday announced the appointment of Devendra Singh Rawat as new chief financial officer of the company with effect from 30 December 2021.Devendra Singh Rawat is Chartered Accountant and Cost & Management Accountant. He has 25 years of experience in finance, direct and indirect taxes, budgeting, cost management, private equity, forex, business arrangement, business strategy, IT automations, the company added in press release.
Jindal Poly Films is engaged in diverse business activities including manufacturing of polyester film, polypropylene film, steel pipes and photographic products.
Shares of Jindal Poly ended 0.75% lower at Rs 1,053.8 on Thursday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU