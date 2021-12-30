RBL Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

MOIL Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Delta Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2021.

MOIL Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Delta Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2021.

RBL Bank Ltd crashed 8.94% to Rs 131.4 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 48.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd lost 5.91% to Rs 171. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38246 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd tumbled 5.67% to Rs 1313.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24717 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd plummeted 4.96% to Rs 16.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Delta Corp Ltd corrected 4.82% to Rs 250.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)