Deep Industries sizzles after order win

Deep Industries jumped 7.35% to Rs 156.30 after the company received letter of award from GSPC LNG for hiring of gas compression services at GSPC LNG Terminal in Mundra, Gujarat

The service contract is for period of five years and the total estimated value of the project is approximate Rs 44.40 crore.

Deep Industries is specialized in providing Air & Gas Compression Services, Drilling and Workover Services, Gas Dehydration Services, and also having expertise in Integrated Project Management Services.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.17 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 2.04 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Net sales jumped 95.9% to Rs 91.27 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

